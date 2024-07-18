ScHoolboy Q Suggests Tonight’s Toronto Show Was Canceled Because Of Drake

Up until now, ScHoolboy Q has only been a peripheral participant in his old comrade Kendrick Lamar’s feud with Drake. Q took part in the Black Hippy reunion at Kendrick’s Pop Out concert, and he made a quick cameo in the great video for Kendrick’s anthem “Not Like Us.” There have also been reports that J. Cole backed out of the feud and apologized after Q advised him that things were about to get personal. Right now, Q is touring behind his new album Blue Lips, and he was scheduled to play Drake’s Toronto hometown tonight. That show has been canceled, and the Drake feud probably has something to do with it.

On Twitter last night, ScHoolboy Q wrote, “THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO 😂… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING..” Since then, Ticketmaster has confirmed that Q’s show tonight at History, the Toronto venue Drake launched with Live Nation Canada, isn’t happening.

THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO 😂… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.. — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

In a series of follow-up tweets, ScHoolboy Q also wrote about Lil Wayne, Drake’s old ally. In a recent Las Vegas show, Wayne chanted “they don’t like us,” and that’s been widely interpreted as a statement of support for Drake. Q writes that TDE label boss Top Dawg was “just wit Wayne & Baby smH,” and he added, “if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…” Q also jokes about the cancelation and says that he’s not threatening anyone, calling himself “a soccer dad.”

TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium 🤦🏾‍♂️ if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis sHit Lokey Hilarious 😂… Iono wHy dot put me in tHat fucking video 🤦🏾‍♂️ — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

😂 cancelled is all I could tHink about https://t.co/m7W4G3s7GX — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

I neva said “ ima kill sumbody” im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could’ve smH. Rap and move on playin tuff gon get sumbody Hurt it’s all good 😂 ima soccer dad https://t.co/zbpMVQNiWi — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

See I be at soccer games. Ok I’m done til cHicago I’m sorry if y’all took dat as a tHreat and not advice.. https://t.co/g0haj3wpom — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

Drake might’ve made his own oblique reference to this whole episode on his own Instagram story. There, Drake posted a selfie where he’s wearing a “FREE YAYO” shirt. As Allhiphop points out, Tony Yayo, the formerly-incarcerated G-Unit member, recently declined to give any opinion on the Drake/Kendrick beef in an interview: “It’s to the point now where you can’t even give your opinion because n***as still wanna go to Canada. You don’t wanna say something about Drake and fuckin’ can’t go to Canada.”

Tony Yayo talks about Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef “You can't really give your opinion because n*ggas still wanna go to Canada, you don't wanna say something about Drake and now you can't go to Canada. You got wild n*ggas in Canada like Pressa, Bun, and Top5” pic.twitter.com/RgvSN3Mwv7 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) June 26, 2024

These gossipy all-implication stories, man! Too much work!