Steph Curry Dares To Suggest “Not Like Us” Is Not The Only Song In America, Jermaine Dupri Responds

Are you sick of hearing Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping, culture-saturating, beef-winning Drake diss? So is Steph Curry. Wednesday at the US men’s basketball team’s Olympic warmup game against Serbia in Abu Dhabi, Curry — who paced the team with 24 points — was caught on camera expressing his “Not Like Us” fatigue. While the song was playing in the arena, Curry shouted, “Damn with this song! It’s not the only song in America.” LeBron James, however, spoke up as proxy for those who have not yet grown tired of the track: “It’s not, but I love it.”

This exchange inspired a response from the veteran producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri. On Instagram, he posted a video with the following caption: “I just saw Steph’s reaction to the Kendrick record and I thought it was very ironic because what he is feeling (Pause ) is a record impacting the streets and this new generation is not use to that,I’m sure many of yall don’t understand what I’m saying,so let me know your thoughts !” In the video, Dupri suggested that unlike in the days of LL Cool J’s reign, the goal in hip-hop is no longer to have impact in the streets but simply to run up sales figures.

In the comments of Dupri’s post, DJ Jazzy Jeff expressed similar thoughts: “I think what the issue is we used to have a few songs with this impact at the same time to spread it out alil more…because we haven’t had a Lean Back or a In Da Club in so long.” Curry’s Olympic teammate Kevin Durant also replied to Dupri with an alternate spin on the situation: “Maybe bro just wanna hear another song..”

As long as the conversation is happening, the rest of you might as well weigh in. Is the success of “Not Like Us” a throwback to a different era? Are people right to be sick of the song two months later? Are those two sentiments really at odds with each other? Do rappers really not care about having street-level hits anymore? Does Curry just wish Drake would have fared better in the feud because of that shout-out on “0 To 100”?