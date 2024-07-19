The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album Aghori Mhori Mei Coming In Two Weeks

It’s been just over a year since the Smashing Pumpkins released their triple album/rock opera Atum, and they’ve already got another record ready to go. The 10-track Aghori Mhori Mei will be out two weeks from today. In a statement, Billy Corgan says the band attempted to return to the recording methods that yielded their early classics:

In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, “you can’t go home again.” Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory.

Many of us would be excited if the Pumpkins actually managed to recapture those old Siamese Dream vibes, but as of now there are no advance tracks available to find out. So: We wait.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Edin”

02 “Pentagrams”

03 “Sighommi”

04 “Pentecost”

05 “War Dreams Of Itself”

06 “Who Goes There”

07 “999”

08 “Goeth The Fall”

09 “Sicarus”

10 “Murnau”

Aghori Mhori Mei is out 8/2 on Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers. Pre-save it here.