Last fall, the Smashing Pumpkins announced a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, with each 11-track act set to be released 11 weeks apart. The first act dropped in November, the second in January. The album’s third act was supposed to arrive at the end of April, except their grand 11-week plan was messed up and the third act was delayed a bit, but it’s here now.

Act three of ATUM features the previously released single “Spellbinding,” and it comes as Billy Corgan has spent the past few weeks making the press rounds: talking up an expansive Zwan box set, sharing a wild lottery story about his dad, and reviewing the young cult rapper Yeat.

Later this year, Smashing Pumpkins are headed out on an extensive leg of their The World Is A Vampire tour. For now, hear the final part of ATUM below.

ATUM is now out in full via Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers.