The Smashing Pumpkins have been rolling out their new rock opera album ATUM in three acts. The first act came out in November, the second in January, and they’ve just announced that the third and final part of the album will be released on May 5. Today, they’ve shared the previously unreleased “Spellbinding” from that last act of ATUM.

The band has also announced the North American leg of their The World Is A Vampire Tour, which kicked off in Mexico earlier this month and will head to Australia in April. The NA tour dates will start in Las Vegas this summer. Smashing Pumpkins will spend the first half of the tour with Stone Temple Pilots, and then they’ll be joined by Interpol for the second half.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong,” Billy Corgan said of the tour in a statement. “That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

Listen to “Spellbinding” and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/28 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan

07/30 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan

08/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/03 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/05 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/06 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre *

08/07 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/09 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

08/10 Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/11 Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **

08/13 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre ^

08/15 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion ^

08/16 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/17 Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

08/19 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/20 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/22 Chalotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/24 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/25 Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08/30 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater ^

08/31 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

09/02 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/03 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

09/06 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^

09/08 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

09/09 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

** w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

^^ w/ Interpol

The final act of ATUM is out 5/5.