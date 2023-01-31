Last year, Smashing Pumpkins announced a characteristically ambitious new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They shared the first act from it back in November, which was preceded by the single “Beguiled.” “Beguiled” actually appears in act two of ATUM, which drops today and includes 10 other new tracks.

“When I made Cyr, it was like, ‘Okay, let’s do what we used to do,’ which is do a real deep dive and see what we come up with,” Billy Corgan said in a recent interview with Apple Music. “And I was very focused at that time on … not leaning on what we were known for but trying to find something new to say.”

“Then after I found something new to say on Cyr, then it made sense to me to put the two pieces of what we’re known for, and then what we found in recent times together, and that’s where ATUM comes out of,” Corgan continued. “It’s hard to explain, but the band always did well combining guitar rock with whatever we were on about at any given time.”

Listen to ATUM – Act Two below.

ATUM is out in full on 4/21 via Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers.