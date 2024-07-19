Lil Yachty likes to swing between extremes. A few weeks ago, Yachty and James Blake released the moody, architectural collaborative album Bad Cameo. Now, Yachty has followed that one by dropping an energetic, chaotic new rap single. I guess he can just keep doing this forever, making experimental art-piece albums and then immediately going back to cranking out one-off bangers. Is there any precedent for this kind of thing? It’s so weird!

In any case, the new Lil Yacthy song has the delightful title “Let’s Get On Dey Ass.” It’s got a hard, buzzing beat from producers Cardo and Kyuro, and it finds Yachty getting back into his slurry, off-kilter party-starter flow. In the Zhamak-directed video, Yachty and his Concrete Family crew wear cool clothes — I would very much like to own that blue fur hat — and party around Atlanta. Porn star Teanna Trump has a cameo. Watch it below.