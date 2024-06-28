James Blake and Lil Yachty have both been extremely busy lately. Blake dropped his album Playing Robots Into Heaven last year, and he followed it up just a couple of weeks ago with the surprise EP CMYK 002. Yachty released his psychedelic rock album Let’s Start Here. last year, and he’s been releasing a neverending stream of rap singles since then. Just a few days ago, he dropped the Despicable Me 4 promotional track “Lil Mega Minion.” Yachty and Blake are both prolific collaborators, adding vocals and production to tons’ of other people’s records. Now, they’ve made one together.

Earlier this year, James Blake and Lil Yachty announced that they were working on a collaborative album called Bad Cameo, and they gave it a release date earlier this month. There were no advance singles. Now, the full LP has arrived. James Blake co-produced it with his regular collaborator Dom Maker, with Yachty adding additional production. There are no credited guest vocalists — just Yachty and Blake, sometimes even singing in harmony.

Both James Blake and Lil Yachty are genre-blurring artists with lots of weapons in their respective arsenals, but Bad Cameo somehow sounds exactly like what you’d expect from those two. It’s a deep-immersion electronic record that works as expertly designed background music. Yachty provides most of the layered vocals, singing in his astral helium croak. (There’s some rapping on the record, but not much, and it’s the kind of rapping that might as well be singing.) It’s easy to be cynical about a project like this one, but on first listen, it’s quite pretty. I won’t be surprised if a lot of these tracks show up on movie and TV-show soundtracks over the next few years. Stream Bad Cameo below.

Bad Cameo is out now on Quality Control/Motown/Republic.