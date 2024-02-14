Lil Yachty & James Blake Ready Collaborative Album Bad Cameo

Josh Stadlen

News February 13, 2024 10:39 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2023 Lil Yachty pivoted from rap to psychedelic rock with his polarizing record Let’s Start Here. This year, in addition to his own non-album singles, he’s appeared on tracks with Faye Webster, Fred Again.., Kid Cudi, and Chief Keef. Now the prolific rapper is teasing a collaborative album with James Blake called Bad Cameo.

“I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip hop artists,” Yachty said in a video posted on his Instagram. “But this project is so left for both of us. Then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which he doesn’t have many followers actually, I don’t think people know that we know each other exist.”

The photo in question showed the two artists in the studio last March, and Blake debuted one of the tracks at a CMYK event last summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty)

@palace2stoney Unreleased one from James Blake and Lil Yachty, debuted at CMYK last night 🤒 ‘somebody save the saviour’? #jamesblake #lilyachty #cmyk #exclusive ♬ original sound – palace2stoney

