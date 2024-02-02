Lil Yachty stays busy. Let’s Start Here., his psychedelic rock album, just celebrated its first birthday, and Yachty has been on a streak of one-off singles and collaborations since that release. A few weeks ago, he was on his childhood friend Faye Webster’s song “Lego Ring.” Last week, he had a Lyrical Lemonade collab with Chief Keef. (Say what you will about Yachty’s showoffy eclecticism, but he’s probably the only person who could collaborate with both Faye Webster and Chief Keef and make it make sense.) Today, Yachty’s got another new track of his own.

Lil Yachty’s new song is called “A Cold Sunday,” even though it’s not coming out on a Sunday, or even a particularly cold day, at last where I live. It’s a brief, chorus-free track built on a chopped-up guitar sample. (The credited producer is Aris Tatalovich, which appears to be a clothing brand. Could be a Yachty alias.) It doesn’t sound too different from many of the tracks on Let’s Start Here., but Yachty is rapping on this thing: “It’s a cold Sunday to complain/ I hold it in until it rain/ I fought demons after fame/ I spent millions on terrain.”

Little Miles and AMD Visuals directed the video for “A Cold Sunday,” and it looks like a ’90s Gap commercial. Check it out below.

“A Cold Sunday” is out now on Quality Control/Motown.