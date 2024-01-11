Last year, Atlanta indie phenomenon Faye Webster shared the songs “But Not Kiss” and “Lifetime.” Today, she’s announcing her new album Underdressed At The Symphony, which contains those two tracks, and releasing “Lego Ring” featuring Lil Yachty.

Webster and Yachty have been friends since middle school. It’s not Webster’s first time collaborating with a rapper; she had Father do a verse on her 2019 song “Flowers,” and her music has always incorporated aspects of R&B.

“I think I hit a point in songwriting during this record where I was just like, man, I said a lot,” Webster said in a statement. “The record feels like a mouthful to me, but I don’t always have to be deep. I can just sit down and sing about this ring made of crystal Lego that I really want.”

Watch the video, director Kyle Ng of Braindead Studios, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thinking About You”

02 “But Not Kiss”

03 “Wanna Quit All The Time”

04 “Lego Ring” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

05 “Feeling Good Today”

06 “Lifetime”

07 “He Loves Me Yeah!”

08 “ebay Purchase History”

09 “Underdressed At The Symphony”

10 “Tttttime”

Underdressed At The Symphony is out 3/1 on Secretly Canadian.