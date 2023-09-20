Faye Webster – “Lifetime”

Michelle Mercado

New Music September 20, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Faye Webster – “Lifetime”

Michelle Mercado

New Music September 20, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

A few months back, Faye Webster returned with “But Not Kiss,” her first new single since releasing her 2021 album I Know I’m Funny Haha. She’s about a month out from embarking on a sold-out North American tour, and today she’s sharing another new song, “Lifetime,” which is a skittering slow simmer, with Webster’s few words expressing a deep love and affection: “Can’t imagine/ Before you/ In a lifetime.” It comes with a music video directed by Brain Dead’s Kyle Ng. Watch and listen below.

“Lifetime” is out now via Secretly Canadian.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The National Laugh Track

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Explains Viral Waffle House Photos

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest