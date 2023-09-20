A few months back, Faye Webster returned with “But Not Kiss,” her first new single since releasing her 2021 album I Know I’m Funny Haha. She’s about a month out from embarking on a sold-out North American tour, and today she’s sharing another new song, “Lifetime,” which is a skittering slow simmer, with Webster’s few words expressing a deep love and affection: “Can’t imagine/ Before you/ In a lifetime.” It comes with a music video directed by Brain Dead’s Kyle Ng. Watch and listen below.

“Lifetime” is out now via Secretly Canadian.