Faye Webster – “But Not Kiss”
Faye Webster released her most recent full-length album, I Know I’m Funny Haha, back in 2021; last year, she reimagined some of her songs for the Car Therapy Sessions EP. Today, the Atlanta-born musician is back with a new single, “But Not Kiss,” and she’s announced a North American tour for this fall. “I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Webster said of the track. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.” It comes with a music video directed by Kyle Ng and filmed at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios
06/22 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
10/17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/20 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/27 – Toronto, ON – History
10/29 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/02 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11/03 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
11/04 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11/08 – Los Angeles, – The Novo
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
“But Not Kiss” is out now via Secretly Canadian.