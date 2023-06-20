Faye Webster released her most recent full-length album, I Know I’m Funny Haha, back in 2021; last year, she reimagined some of her songs for the Car Therapy Sessions EP. Today, the Atlanta-born musician is back with a new single, “But Not Kiss,” and she’s announced a North American tour for this fall. “I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Webster said of the track. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.” It comes with a music video directed by Kyle Ng and filmed at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

06/22 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/20 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/27 – Toronto, ON – History

10/29 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/02 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/03 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

11/04 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/07 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/08 – Los Angeles, – The Novo

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

“But Not Kiss” is out now via Secretly Canadian.