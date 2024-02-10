Watch Fred Again.. & Lil Yachty Debut New Collab At Surprise NYC Show With Overmono

Last year, Fred Again.. sold out Madison Square Garden with Skrillex and Four Tet, and the other weekend he won his first Grammys. On Thursday, the UK DJ announced a surprise show at New York’s 3,200-cap venue Knockdown Center with Overmono just hours before it began. It predictably sold out immediately. During his set, Fred Again.. brought out Lil Yachty and the two debuted a new collaboration called “Stayinit.” Check out footage and photos from the rowdy night below.