Sometime last year, the dance producers Fred again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet assembled in a studio in the English village of Pangbourne, and they all worked on new music together. Since then, fans have started referring to the trio as Pangbourne House Mafia, which is pretty funny. In recent months, those three producers really have been moving together as a unit.

Last year, Four Tet co-produced Fred again..’s single “Jungle.” Earlier this year, Skrillex and Fred again.. released “Rumble,” a single that they recorded with grime MC Flowdan. Just last month — the same weekend that Skrillex released two collab-heavy albums — Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet all played Madison Square Garden together — a five-hour back-to-back DJ extravaganza that was announced three days ahead of time and still sold out.

Today, we’re getting a new single from the team of Fred again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet. “Baby Again” — or, if you prefer, “Baby again..” — is built on a sample of “Baby,” the DaBaby/Lil Baby collab that Quality Control released in 2019. Fred again.. debuted the track during his Boiler Room set last year, and it’s been a part of the three producers’ DJ sets ever since. Now, it’s getting a proper release. The track goes hard, and you can hear it below.