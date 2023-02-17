Skrillex has been teasing a double album ever since the start of 2023, and now it’s out. Quest For Fire contains the songs you’ve heard so far including “Rumble” with Fred again.. and Flowdan, “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, “Real Spring” with Bladee, “Xena” with Nai Barghouti, and “Don’t Get Too Close” with Bibi Bourelly.

It also has a team-up with Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo called “RATATA” that is begging for one of Missy’s trademark bugged-out videos, a very pretty collab with Starrah and Four Tet called “Butterflies,” and a convergence of Noisia, josh pan, and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady called “Supersonic (my existence)” and, yeah, a lot of other songs. It is, after all, a double album, even if its 16 tracks could probably fit on one CD. Hear the whole album below, and watch out for that Pete Wentz interlude.

Quest For Fire is out now on OWSLA/Atlantic. Skrillex will perform at Madison Square Garden will Four Tet and Fred again… tomorrow, February 18.