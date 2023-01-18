Skrillex & Bobby Raps – “Leave Me Like This”

January 18, 2023 By Chris DeVille
Skrillex & Bobby Raps – “Leave Me Like This”

New Music January 18, 2023 12:57 PM By Chris DeVille
Skrillex returned in the first week of the year with a pair of new singles, “Rumble” with Fred again.. and Flowdan and “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Today he’s got a third new track, a collab with Bobby Raps called “Leave Me Like This.” All of the songs are presumably on the double album he’s been teasing, about which we know nothing else so far.

Monday, in a series of tweets marking his 35th birthday, Skrillex also reflected on a hard 2022 in which his mother died and he drank through the pain before taking time to work on himself. “the truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself,” he wrote. “For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.” Below, hear “Leave Me Like This” and see Skrillex’s tweets.

