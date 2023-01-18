Skrillex returned in the first week of the year with a pair of new singles, “Rumble” with Fred again.. and Flowdan and “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Today he’s got a third new track, a collab with Bobby Raps called “Leave Me Like This.” All of the songs are presumably on the double album he’s been teasing, about which we know nothing else so far.

Monday, in a series of tweets marking his 35th birthday, Skrillex also reflected on a hard 2022 in which his mother died and he drank through the pain before taking time to work on himself. “the truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself,” he wrote. “For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.” Below, hear “Leave Me Like This” and see Skrillex’s tweets.

Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

My mother passed away a few years back 2Nd day of Lalapalooza tour in SA. I never ever coped with it … I drank the pain away and kept going — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

People ask why “I’ve been gone” or “fell off”, rightfully so. Like I said , 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

the truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here. — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

There’s my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realizing the are certain fucks you should not give , you’ll be more free for that — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

Here’s to 35 laps around the sun and to the fucks I will no longer give 🫶 — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

Lastly, the support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

To quote the wise women @BibiBourelly , “yeah it’s deep, but shit ain’t that deep” — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023