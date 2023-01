Skrillex has kicked off the year in overdrive, putting out a string of new singles ahead of his rumored double album. So far he’s shared “Rumble” (with Fred again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps). Today, he’s back with yet another new song, “Real Spring.” This one features contributions from Bladee. Check it out below.