Superstar DJ Skrillex has spent the past month cranking out a series of collaborative singles: “Rumble” with Fred again.. and Flowdan, “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, “Real Spring” with Bladee. Today, we get another new track, and this one features a collaborator who will probably be unfamiliar to most of us. You’ll recognize the title, though.

The new Skrillex track is called “Xena.” And yes, it features that “ay-yi-yi-yi-yi-yi” war cry, which will always be the first thing that pops into most of our heads when we see the word “Xena.” For this one, Skrillex teams with Nai Barghouti, a singer and flutist and composer from Palestine, and it features a whole lot of tabla action.

There are rumors of a new Skrillex double album on the way, so let’s hope it’s a concept record and that “Gabrille” and “Joxer” and “Bruce Campbell With A Mustache And A Soul Patch” and “The Kevin Sorbo Version Of Hercules.” Check out “Xena” below.