On Friday, Skrillex released a new album, Quest For FIre, the producer’s first proper full-length in nearly a decade. It included guest spots from Missy Elliott, Four Tet, Dylan Brady, Pete Wentz, and more. The album was rumored to be the first half of a double album, with second part Don’t Get Too Close arriving later this year. And that is indeed true, but Don’t Get Too Close is here sooner than expected. Right now, in fact!

During his show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Skrillex announced that Don’t Get Too Close would be released that night. It features contributions from Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi, Yung Lean, Chief Keef, Swae Lee, Bibi Bourelly, and more. It also includes the previously released “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd) and “Real Spring” (with Bladee).

Check it out below.

Don’t Get Too Close is out now via Atlantic / OWSLA.