Lil Baby & DaBaby – “Baby”

America, it seems, has an insatiable hunger for rappers with the word “Baby” in their names. In the past year and a half, both Atlanta’s Lil Baby and Charlotte’s DaBaby have risen up to become major new rap stars. These two rappers sound absolutely nothing like one another, but they both have near-identical names. What does that say? Is a a symptom of our infantilizing culture? Or is the word “baby” just fun to say? We don’t know. But we do know that Lil Baby and DaBaby, perhaps inevitably, have new song called “Baby” together.

This isn’t the first time DaBaby and Lil Baby have gotten together; Lil Baby was on DaBaby’s “Today” remix last year. But it’s the first time they’ve made a song called “Baby” together. It feels like a bit of a flashback to 2004, when Fat Joe, Joe Budden, and they R&B singer Joe all collaborated on a song called “Not Your Average Joe.”

“Baby” is a fairly unremarkable trap song, and it doesn’t show a whole lot of chemistry between the two Babies, but it’s still weirdly fun to think about. The new track will appear on the new Quality Control compilation Control The Streets Volume 2, out next month. The label has shared both “Baby” and the City Girls/Saweetie collab “Come On.” You can hear both songs below.

Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 is out 8/16. Now we need the “Baby” remix with Sada Baby, Bhad Bhabie, Haiti Babii, Sahbabii, and Birdman.