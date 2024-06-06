James Blake has worked with a whole lot of rappers in his career. Meanwhile, Lil Yachty dipped his toes into the psych-rock pool last year with his latest album Let’s Start Here. Back in February, Blake and Yachty announced that they’d been in the studio together working on an upcoming collab album called Bad Cameo. Now, they’ve confirmed its release date for June 28.

Few other details have been shared about the record, though Lil Yachty has previously spoken a bit about it on Instagram: “This project is so left for both of us. Then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which he doesn’t have many followers actually, I don’t think people know that we know each other exist.” I would love to lead a lifestyle in which I think 669,000 followers “isn’t many,” but I digress. The duo also shared the album’s artwork, which is an overhead photo of a dining table at which Blake is sipping tea like the good Brit he is and Yachty is gripping a styrofoam cup full of lean. It’s a cool idea for a cover, albeit maybe a tad on the nose.

It doesn’t seem like they’re going to release any singles, so until Bad Cameo drops, you can revisit the clip of Yachty talking about working with Blake below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty)

Bad Cameo is out 6/28 via Quality Control Music/Motown & Republic. Pre-save and pre-order it here.