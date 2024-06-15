James Blake Releases Surprise CMYK 002 EP

On Friday, James Blake held a 12-hour event full of DJ sets and performances, taking place at New York’s Knockdown Center from 5PM-5AM. On Wednesday and Thursday, the British singer and producer performed piano shows with covers of Frank Ocean, Joni Mitchell, Feist, and more. Today, he unleashed a surprise EP titled CMYK 002.

Despite its title, the project is not a sequel to CMYK. “My independent imprint is named CMYK, and this is my second release on it,” Blake clarified on X. It’s four tracks, and it comes a couple of weeks before the release of his Lil Yachty collab album Bad Cameo. Blake is also featured on Normani’s “Tantrums,” off DOPAMINE, which came out on Friday. Below, stream CMYK 002 and check out “Tantrums.”



