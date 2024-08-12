I’ve always thought of Horse Jumper Of Love songs as charms. To the average person, they appear pretty but mundane; to someone who notices their hidden magic, they’re cosmic and one-of-a-kind. Since their beloved 2016 self-titled debut, the Boston group — made up of vocalist and guitarist Dimitri Giannopoulos, bassist John Margaris, and drummer James Doran — has been a reliable source of enchanting, idiosyncratic slowcore that’s distorted enough to be considered shoegaze. In the past few years, they’ve remained unstoppable; 2022 saw the release of their third studio album Natural Part, 2023 had the mini-album Heartbreak Rules, and now another album titled Disaster Trick is on its way.

Disaster Trick is rich with memorable melodies, poetic images, endearing witticisms, and moments of reverb-drenched transcendence. With help from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman and Jake Lenderman (aka MJ Lenderman) as well as Squirrel Flower’s Ella Williams, Disaster Trick is an instant classic for fans of fuzz. Below, read my conversation with Giannopoulos about the LP and watch the music video for the new single “Word.”

There’s a song that’s titled after the painting Nude Descending A Staircase. I was wondering if that was an influence.

GIANNOPOULOS: I like that painting. I don’t know a lot about Duchamp’s other stuff. I liked the concept of that painting, dipping out from somewhere you are. I was thinking about staying the night with someone but then leaving their house really quick in the morning. That painting reminded me of that. It’s kind of chaotic and blurry, and you’re not actually nude but you feel vulnerable and you’re leaving somewhere after feeling vulnerable.

I remember that you worked at a museum. Was that where you saw the painting? Or did you see it somewhere else?

GIANNOPOULOS: No, I read about it in a Roberto Bolaño book, actually. The Savage Detectives. It’s one of my favorite books. That was a book I started reading when I worked at the museum when I was like 19 years old. The book’s just about some guys running around Mexico City, making art and getting into trouble. I think one of them reference that painting, so I looked it up and I liked it. But that was a book that I started reading when I was 19 and then I stopped reading it for a while and then I finished it again right around the time I was finishing writing [Disaster Trick].

Were there any other books that influenced the album?

GIANNOPOULOS: The first song “Snow Angel” was influenced by the David Berman poem “Snow.” The book Actual Air is probably one of my biggest influences as a songwriter in general. The first song “Snow Angel” sparked from reading the very first poem in that one which is called “Snow” and it’s about a farmer who shoots an angel and that’s why there are snow angels on the ground. I liked the idea of a snow angel being personified, so it kind of stems from that.

Have you read Nick Cave’s poems?

GIANNOPOULOS: Not really. But I have a bunch of Nick Cave’s books. I think the first one I got was The Sick Bag Song.

I really like that one.

GIANNOPOULOS: That one’s cool with all the lyrics on the bags you’re supposed to puke in. I started reading Faith, Hope And Carnage, which is not a poem book, but I really respect Nick Cave a lot. He just feels like a really brutally honest writer and person. I love the Bad Seeds and Nick Cave’s early stuff a lot. But I feel like he really shines as a writer. There’s something about the brutal honesty that I feel like I tried to do a little bit with Horse Jumper. My artistic theory is trying to unveil myself or trying to not use the song as a veil too much but as a vessel to just be totally open. I feel like Nick Cave can kind of do that in his writing and interviews.