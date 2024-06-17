The excitement for the new Horse Jumper Of Love album keeps intensifying. Both singles so far — “Gates Of Heaven” and “Wink” with Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman — made our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists, and this new one, “Snow Angel” with MJ Lenderman and Squirrel Flower, has a good chance of earning that honor, too.

“A lot of my songs start with an image and then stream of consciousness takes over from there,” Dimitri Giannopolous explained. “I had this idea of a snow angel melting in the sun. It stemmed from the first poem in Actual Air called ‘Snow.’ Through this piece, David Berman explores the idea of snow metaphorically and abstractly. He relates the outdoors sounding like a room when it’s snowing and snow angels being shot by a farmer, vulnerable and isolated… I wanted to tap into a feeling of being outside in the cold and wanting something.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Lance Bangs. “‘Snow Angel’ felt like it wanted to be expressed visually as a kinetic, enveloping barrage of vision-confusion,” the legendary director said. “We built contraptions, invented new techniques, prepared loud versions of the song at various speeds. After one particular take we realized we had conjured something in a continuous shot that didn’t look like things we had seen before, and that we didn’t want to look away or cut away to anything else.”

Watch the “Snow Angel” video below.

Disaster Trick is out 8/16 on Run For Cover.