Last year, Horse Jumper Of Love released a new mini-album called Heartbreak Rules, which landed on our Great EPs From 2023 list. You can catch them at our show in Austin later this week, and today they’re sharing a new single, “Gates Of Heaven.” “‘Gates of Heaven’ is an old song I had been sitting on since 2015. I wrote it after a painful breakup and also after someone close to me had died,” the band’s Dimitri Giannopoulos shared, continuing:

It was a soothing nostalgic melody that I played to help distract myself. When you’re young you think love is everything but I think I was too immature to know what love or death meant. My persecution complex shows strong… I was trying to understand why these things were happening to me instead of trying to understand the pain those close to me were going through.

Listen below.

They’ve also shared a full-band version of “Snake Eyes” from Heartbreak Rules:

TOUR DATES:

03/13 Austin, TX Paste Block Party @ The Coral Snake 6:00pm

03/15 Austin, TX Stereogum Day Party @ Cheer Up Charlies 4:30pm

03/16 Austin, TX Winspear x POND x marg.mp3 @ Cheer Up Charlies 5:30pm

03/17 Austin, TX Grillo’s Pickle Party @ Hotel Vegas 5:30pm

04/27 Norfolk, VA @ Chicho’s Backstage

04/28 Savannah, GA @ El Rocko

04/30 Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

05/01 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

05/02 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

05/03 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

05/04 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

05/06 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

05/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

05/09 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

05/12 Omaha, NE @ The Blindspot

05/14 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

05/15 Akron, OH @ Musica

07/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

07/16 Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre ^

07/17 Richmond, VA @ The National ^

07/19 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

07/20 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (Orlando) ^

07/21 Miami, FL @ The Ground ^

07/23 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

07/24 Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

07/25 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

07/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

07/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

07/30 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

07/31 Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall ^

08/01 Windsor, ON @ Meteor

08/02 Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

08/04 Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling

08/05 Boston, MA @ Royale ^

08/06 Troy, NY @ No Fun

08/07 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

* w/ Alvvays

^ w/ DIIV

“Gates Of Heaven” is out now via Run For Cover.