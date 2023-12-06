For the past few years, we’ve dedicated a list during our year-end coverage to shortform releases. There’s no grand through-line for these sort of lists — it’s just 25 EPs that got us hyped up from artists all across the board. There are young bands showcasing developing talents; established acts taking a much necessary breather between LPs or offering us some might-have-beens from their previous albums; splits and collaborations and one-offs that just wouldn’t make sense in a full-length incarnation. Their runtimes might be minor, but they feel major.

Our 25 Great EPs From 2023 list is an addendum to our 50 Best Albums Of 2023 list, celebrating the year’s shorter releases so that we can highlight a larger pool of music. As with our albums list, we collectively voted on these as a staff (this time without the input of our freelancer pool), but every year I (James) write about all of them and make the tough final calls about what to include. As an exercise, the EPs list is not meant to be definitive or exhaustive, and we’re sure we missed some stellar releases. Let us know in the comments!

Read on for Stereogum’s list of 25 Great EPs From 2023, which are presented alphabetically by artist. There are also selections from these EPs in playlist form on Spotify and Apple Music.