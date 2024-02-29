Stereogum & Partisan Records Announce Day Party In Austin Next Month

Next month Stereogum will team up with Partisan Records for a live music showcase in Austin. The event is Friday March 15 at Cheer Up Charlies on 900 Red River St. In recent years Stereogum brought performances to this venue by acts like Militarie Gun, Ratboys, Rico Nasty, Hotline TNT, Black Midi, Fontaines D.C., and more, and we’re just as psyched about this year’s lineup. In the afternoon on the outdoor stage Stereogum will host the Armed, Horse Jumper Of Love, Snõõper, Kassa Overall, Tomato Flower, and Dirt Buyer. Inside at Cheer Ups, Partisan is bringing Lip Critic, Body Meat, Angélica Garcia, YHWH Nailgun, and a Partisan DJ set. You should be familiar with the artists on the lineup if you read this website!

The Stereogum x Partisan Records Day Party is part of AdHoc Free For All (3/13-3/16), a week of music and talks, and as the name implies it’s totally free — but you have to RSVP via Eventbrite here. Doors open at noon and the event goes until 6PM. We’ll have set times and additional Stereogum events to announce in the coming days. If you wear a Stereogum shirt to the event, I will find you and buy you a beverage. See you in Texas!