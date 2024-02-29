Stereogum & Topshelf Records Announce Night Party In Austin Next Month

Earlier today we announced an afternoon concert showcase at Austin’s Cheer Up Charlies on Friday, 3/15. But surprise — we’ll continue the fun late into the evening at the same venue. Stereogum is also teaming up with Topshelf Records for a Night Party to kick off the weekend.

On the outdoor stage Stereogum will host Narrow Head, Glare, Rocket, and Wishy. Inside, Topshelf will present Voyeur, Squirrel Flower, Ekko Astral, Smut, Greg Freeman, and Mamalarky. This will be Narrow Head’s only Texas show in March — the shoegazey Dallas rockers wowed us in Austin last summer so we’re bringing them back to town.

The Stereogum x Topshelf Records Night Party is part of AdHoc Free For All (3/13-3/16), a week of music and talks, and as the name implies it’s totally free — but you have to RSVP via Eventbrite here. Doors open at 8PM and the event goes until 2AM. Set times and more info on our Austin plans will be announced soon. See you in Texas!