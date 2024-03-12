Stereogum Austin Parties 2024 Lineup Additions And Set Times

This Friday March 15 Stereogum returns to Austin’s Cheer Up Charlies (900 Red River St.) for day and night parties with some of our favorite bands. Today we are announcing some lineup additions and the set times for both events.

Our evening showcase presented with Topshelf Records is going to begin a little earlier than previously announced in order to kick things off with the Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl. We’ve also added shoegaze bands Glare and Joyer, local indie rockers alexalone. Narrow Head are headlining, playing a longer set, and it will be their only show in Texas this month. Before all that we are teaming with Partisan Records for a daytime party, which has the same lineup as previously announced. That one starts at noon. Both events are part of AdHoc Free For All, a weeklong series of music and talks at Cheer Ups that is not part of this year’s SXSW Music Festival. It’s free but you must RSVP here. Set times are below. See you there!

Stereogum x Partisan Records Day Party (3/15 @ Cheer Up Charlies)

Stereogum Outdoor Stage

12:30pm Dirt Buyer

1:30pm Tomato Flower

2:30pm Kassa Overall

3:30pm Snooper

4:30pm Horse Jumper Of Love

5:30pm The Armed

Partisan Indoor Stage

1:00pm Partisan DJ

2:00pm YHWH Nailgun

3:00pm Angélica Garcia

4:00pm Body Meat

5:00pm Lip Critic

Stereogum x Topshelf Records Night Party (3/15 @ Cheer Up Charlies)

Stereogum Outdoor Stage

7:30pm Scowl

8:30pm alexalone

9:30pm Wishy

10:30pm Rocket

11:30pm Joyer

12:30am Narrow Head

11:30am Glare

Topshelf Indoor Stage

8:00pm Mamalarky

9:00pm Greg Freeman

10:00pm Smut

11:00pm Ekko Astral

12:00am Squirrel Flower

1:00am Voyeur