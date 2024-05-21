Earlier this year, Horse Jumper Of Love released the wonderful song “Gates Of Heaven,” which followed last year’s great mini-album Heartbreak Rules. Today, the shoegaze band is announcing their new LP Disaster Trick. The lead single “Wink” is out now, and it features Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman.

“I was inspired by a Russian short story called ‘Leaves’ by Dimitry Bakin,” bandleader Dimitri Giannopoulos said about the song. “The story is partly about people leaving their home for something better but when they return they are back to the same place they started. The story shed some perspective on my own life and the ebb and flow of pushing forward for something better and going back to your old ways.”

Along with Hartzman, Disaster Trick has contributions from her bandmate MJ Lenderman, as well as Squirrel Flower. It was made with producer Alex Farrar. It’s their first record since Giannopoulos’ recent sobriety. “This was the first album I’ve ever done where I went into it with a very clear mind,” he explained. “In the past, we would just show up at a studio, drink, and record. Here, everything felt purposeful.”

Watch the “Wink” video below, directed by Brittany Reeber.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Snow Angel”

02 “Wink”

03 “Today’s Iconoclast”

04 “Word”

05 “Lip Reader”

06 “Wait By The Stairs”

07 “Heavy Metal”

08 “Curtain”

09 “Death Spiral”

10 “Gates Of Heaven”

11 “Nude Descending”

TOUR DATES:

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

07/16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre ^

07/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

07/19 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

07/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

07/21 – Miami, FL @ The Ground ^

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

07/24 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

07/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall ^

08/01 – Windsor, ON @ Meteor

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

08/04 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale ^

08/06 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

08/07 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

^ w/ DIIV

Disaster Trick is out 8/16 on Run For Cover.