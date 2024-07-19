Damon Albarn Disagrees With Bob Dylan Banning Phones From His Concerts

The new reunion-era Blur documentary To The End is out today in theaters across the UK and Ireland, with the live album Live At Wembley Stadium to follow next Friday, and Damon Albarn is making the press rounds to promote them both. Speaking to the BBC, he had some thoughts about artists such as Bob Dylan, who has UK tour dates coming up, prohibiting cellphones at their shows.

Dylan and likeminded artists such as Jack White require concertgoers to seal their phones in Yondr pouches during the show in the hopes of creating more engagement with the performance. Dylan’s press release promoting his tour says the policy is intended to “make the occasion even more unique.” For Albarn, the prohibition is an overstep. “If you start banning things where does it end? I think you’ve just got to turn up and do your thing,” he told BBC Breakfast. “People won’t want to be on their phone if you’re engaging with them correctly.”

I don’t know, Damon. I can think of a lot of items that should be banned from concerts.