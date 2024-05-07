Blur have announced a new documentary called Blur: To The End, which follows the recording release of their first new album in 8 years, The Ballad Of Darren and the end of the band, at least for now.

“Blur: To The End follows the unique relationship of four friends – and bandmates of three decades – Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree as they came together in early 2023 to record new songs ahead of their sold-out, first ever shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in July last summer,” reads the film’s official description. “Featuring performances of their most iconic, much-loved songs, footage of the band in the studio and life on the road, Blur: To The End is an intimate moment in time with this most enduring of English bands, who have been at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades.”

The documentary will be in select theaters in the UK and Ireland on July 19 — more details here. Check out the trailer below.