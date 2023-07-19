Premature Evaluation: Blur The Ballad Of Darren

Damon Albarn has lost something. “I just looked into my life/ And all I saw was that you’re not coming back,” he sings in the very first lines on The Ballad Of Darren, Blur’s unexpected new release. It immediately sets up a tension that hangs over the entire album. Albarn was never a stranger to melancholy, but grief permeates many of his lyrics here. At the same time, The Ballad Of Darren marks the first time Blur have made an album together in eight years. It’s a would-be triumphant return, not without little nods to their history together, but far quieter in scope and tone than one might’ve expected.

There’s never a guarantee of what exactly might happen in Blur’s future. After their initial split in the early 2000s, there have been a handful of aborted recording sessions. They got back together to play shows in 2009, and then said there were no further plans. Some singles arrived a few years later. Then, in 2015, suddenly there was a new album called The Magic Whip. But that itself was almost a decade ago, and even with a hint now and then of Blur returning once more, you never really knew whether it would happen. It seems their reunions are fragile, and Albarn has often been blunt about his interests lying elsewhere. That makes it surprising that there’s a new Blur album at all, but it makes it really surprising that Albarn also brought some deeply personal songwriting to the mix.

Going by Alex James and Dave Rowntree’s accounts in a recent Rolling Stone profile, the whole Ballad Of Darren era emerged from the opportunity to play Wembley, and also barely happened. James recalls an initial meeting to see if there would be plans beyond the show at Wembley, and it was a strained encounter. But then the quartet gathered in Albarn’s studios at the beginning of 2023, first expecting to try and work on a few new tracks for the summer. Momentum snowballed, and soon they were wrapping up the ninth Blur album and releasing its lead single a mere two weeks later.

On one hand, you can hear the spontaneity of The Ballad Of Darren’s genesis in the music. It feels casual and comfortable, the sound of four men who have been playing together on and off for 30+ years coming back home. Albarn has called it the first “legit” Blur album since 13, accounting for Coxon’s absence on Think Tank and the pseudo-accident of The Magic Whip. Blur’s first reunion album also barely happened, the result of loose last-minute sessions in Hong Kong when a tour date got cancelled; Coxon stitched a bunch of it together and pushed the band to finish it. While The Magic Whip managed to quote several past Blurs while also edging them into new possibilities, The Ballad Of Darren isn’t just the “first legit” Blur album because all four of them were hammering away together in the studio. It’s also a reclamation of a core Blur ethos mostly unheard for decades.

The Ballad Of Darren is almost more of a continuation of Blur’s earliest attempts at reunion music, the one-offs “Fool’s Day,” “The Puritan,” and “Under The Westway.” From the classic Blur logo’s resurgence on down, the album is an aged iteration of their Life trilogy aesthetic; its grey-skied pool photo even makes it feel like a bleary comedown from The Great Escape. There is little of the experimentation from Blur, 13, or Think Tank. It’s a very pure distillation of the band, with some of their least embellished and most straightforward songs.