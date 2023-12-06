Damon Albarn Says He’s Done With The Blur Reunion For Now

Blur broke up in 2003, and the Britpop greats got back together in 2009. They’ve been back together ever since, and they’ve released two more albums since reconvening. But that reunion hasn’t been a constant thing. Earlier this year, Blur reassembled to release their new LP The Ballad Of Darren and to play their first shows in eight years. Last month, the band finished touring behind The Ballad Of Darren. In a recent interview, frontman Damon Albarn says that the Blur reunion is over, at least for now.

A couple of weeks ago, Blur played the final show on their schedule, headlining the Primavera Sound festival in Buenos Aries. Damon Albarn recently gave an interview to the French magazine Les Inrockuptibles, which means all his quotes on the subject have been translated into French and then back into English. We probably shouldn’t take any of them that seriously. Still, at least according to the vagaries of Google translate, here’s what Albarn says about the state of Blur, according to Far Out:

It is time to wrap up this campaign. It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honor to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah blah blah… I’m not saying I won’t do it again. It was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.

Albarn also says that he hasn’t listened to The Ballad Of Darren since its release. He’s currently planning to go to India to work on a new Gorillaz record, and he’s also writing an opera, which he says will debut in Paris next year.