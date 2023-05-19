Watch Blur Play New Song “St. Charles Square” And Live Rarities At First Show In Eight Years

News May 19, 2023 4:53 PM By Chris DeVille

Two days ago Blur announced The Ballad Of Darren, their first album since previous reunion effort The Magic Whip in 2015, and shared its lead single “The Narcissist.” Tonight they’re playing their first full concert in eight years in a location meaningful to the band’s history. Way back when they were university students, Blur frontman Damon Albarn met Blur guitarist Graham Coxon in Colchester. They’ve returned to the English town to play the Colchester Arts Centre tonight.

Even before the show was over, the full setlist had appeared on setlist.fm. They started the show with the debut of The Ballad Of Darren track “St. Charles Square.” Other live debuts on the setlist include “The Narcissist” during the encore and, during the main set, Modern Life Is Rubbish track “Villa Rosie.” Below, watch some footage from the show, including snippets of “St. Charles Square.”

Also, here’s an interview with Blur about the Colchester gig on the UK’s Channel 4:

And the setlist from the gig:

SETLIST:
“St. Charles Square”
“There’s No Other Way”
“Popscene”
“Trouble In The Message Centre”
“Chemical World”
“Badhead”
“Beetlebum”
“Trimm Trabb”
“Villa Rosie”
“Coffee & TV”
“Out Of Time”
“End Of A Century”
“Parklife”
“To The End”
“Oily Water”
“Advert”
“Song 2”
“This Is A Low”

ENCORE:
“Girls & Boys”
“The Narcissist”
“Tender”
“For Tomorrow”
“The Universal”

