Perfume Genius – “All Around Me Now” & “Sweeter”

New Music July 19, 2024 5:14 PM By Tom Breihan

Perfume Genius – “All Around Me Now” & “Sweeter”

New Music July 19, 2024 5:14 PM By Tom Breihan

A decade ago, the photographer Luke Gilford did the artwork and cover images for the great Perfume Genius album Too Bright. Now, Perfume Genius is gearing up for a Too Bright 10th-anniversary tour, and Gilford has just released his directorial debut. The new film National Anthem debuted at last year’s SXSW, and it stars Charlie Plummer as a young New Mexico man who joins a group of queer rodeo performances. Perfume Genius contributed a couple of songs to the soundtrack.

This afternoon, Perfume Genius mastermind Mike Hadreas posted that the National Anthem soundtrack came out today. The film’s score comes from former DeVotchKa leader Nick Urata, and the movie also has two new Perfume Genius tracks. Those songs, “All Around Me Now” and “Sweeter,” are both melancholy-romantic ballads with just a bit of Western atmosphere. I bet they work great in the movie. Below, check out both songs and the National Anthem trailer.

The National Anthem soundtrack is out now on House Of Splendor.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Third Man Shops Are Slipping A Secret New Jack White Album Into Customers’ Bags

2 days ago 0

Cherie Currie Explains How Rush “Sabotaged” The Runaways In 1977: “I Could’ve Been Paralyzed”

3 days ago 0

Former Jane’s Addiction Collaborator Casey Niccoli Writes About Being Erased From The Band’s History

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest