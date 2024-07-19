A decade ago, the photographer Luke Gilford did the artwork and cover images for the great Perfume Genius album Too Bright. Now, Perfume Genius is gearing up for a Too Bright 10th-anniversary tour, and Gilford has just released his directorial debut. The new film National Anthem debuted at last year’s SXSW, and it stars Charlie Plummer as a young New Mexico man who joins a group of queer rodeo performances. Perfume Genius contributed a couple of songs to the soundtrack.

This afternoon, Perfume Genius mastermind Mike Hadreas posted that the National Anthem soundtrack came out today. The film’s score comes from former DeVotchKa leader Nick Urata, and the movie also has two new Perfume Genius tracks. Those songs, “All Around Me Now” and “Sweeter,” are both melancholy-romantic ballads with just a bit of Western atmosphere. I bet they work great in the movie. Below, check out both songs and the National Anthem trailer.

The National Anthem soundtrack is out now on House Of Splendor.