Dummy – “Nine Clean Nails”

Jason Watkins

New Music July 22, 2024 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

The spacey, motorik-infused Los Angeles rockers Dummy are getting ready to release their new album Free Energy, and we’ve already posted lead single “Nullspace.” Today, the band follows that track with a new one called “Nine Clean Nails.”

There is absolutely no ’90s industrial influence at work in “Nine Clean Nails.” Instead of Nine Inch Nails, the band evoked by that song title, it sounds a whole lot like Stereolab. Dummy reportedly worked to move past their old krautrock influences while recording Free Energy, but they brought that sound back for this song. Check it out below.

Free Energy is out 9/6 on Trouble In Mind.

