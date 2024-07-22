Earlier this year, the expansive harp virtuoso Mary Lattimore teamed up with accordion player Walt McClements to release the collaborative LP Rain On The Road. Today, she’s followed that album with a new solo-instrumental song that she posted as a one-off on Bandcamp.

Mary Lattimore’s new track “I Spent The Day Inside” is a gorgeously delicate solo instrumental that lasts for nearly 10 minutes. It’s lush enough that it sounds like more than one person playing. I guess you can do that on the harp if you’re good enough. It really does sound like spending the day inside, in the best kind of way. Listen below.

<a href="https://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/track/i-spent-the-day-inside">I Spent the Day Inside by Mary Lattimore</a>

You can buy “I Spent The Day Inside” at Bandcamp.