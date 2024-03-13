In the past few months, the expansively experimental harpist Mary Lattimore has covered Hiroshi Yoshimura’s “Blink” and contributed to the Moor Mother track “Guilty.” Last year, Lattimore released her album Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, and it featured a few collaborators. One of them was Walt McClements, a Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist who tours with Weyes Blood and specializes in accordion. McClements played on Lattimore’s single “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me,” and the two of them toured together. Now, they’ve also recorded a collaborative album.

This spring, Mary Lattimore and Walt McClements will release their new LP Rain On The Road. The two of them recorded the album in McClements’ apartment last December. In a press release, Lattimore says, “I can hear both the road-selves and the home-selves in these recordings, the two sides that don’t always get to meet.” First single “Nest Of Earrings” is a lovely, textured instrumental that stretches out over six and a half minutes. Below, check out the song and the Rain On The Road tracklist.

<a href="https://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/album/rain-on-the-road">Rain on the Road by Mary Lattimore and Walt McClements</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stolen Bells”

02 “The Poppies, The Wild Mustard, The Blue-Eyed Grass”

03 “We Waited For The Bears To Leave”

04 “Nest Of Earrings”

05 “The Top Of Thomas Street”

Rain On The Road is out 5/10 on Thrill Jockey. Mary Lattimore and Walt McClements will play a 5/8 release show at the LA venue Zebulon.