It’s been a few years since Mary Lattimore’s last proper full-length, 2020’s Silver Ladders, though the harpist has kept busy since then. Today, she’s announcing a new album, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, named after a Croatian lodging renovated out of its old-world charm. It features contributions from the Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, and more. Lattimore had this to say about it:

When I think of these songs, I think about fading flowers in vases, melted candles, getting older, being on tour and having things change while you’re away, not realizing how ephemeral experiences are until they don’t happen anymore, fear for a planet we’re losing because of greed, an ode to art and music that’s really shaped your life that can transport you back in time, longing to maintain sensitivity and to not sink into hollow despondency.

The album’s lead single is the lovely “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me,” which features Meg Baird and Walt McClements. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me” (Feat. Meg Baird & Walt McClements)

02 “Arrivederci” (Feat. Lol Tolhurst)

03 “Blender In A Blender” (Feat. Roy Montgomery)

04 “Music For Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow”

05 “Horses, Glossy On The Hill”

06 “Yesterday’s Parties” (Feat. Rachel Goswell & Samara Lubelski)

TOUR DATES:

09/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

10/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

10/13 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

10/14 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/16 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/17 Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

10/19 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/21 Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

10/23 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

10/24 Iowa City, IA @ The James Theatre

10/25 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/26 Milwaukee, WI @ Acme Records [physical tickets only]

10/27 Chicago, IL @ Constellation

10/28 Chicago, IL @ Constellation

10/29 Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn

10/31 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

11/02 Kingston, @ Tubby’s

11/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church – Sanctuary

11/08 Baltimore, MD @ Current Space

11/09 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/10 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

11/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/12 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

11/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/15 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

11/16 Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church

Goodbye, Hotel Arkada is out 10/6 via Ghostly International.