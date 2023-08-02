Mary Lattimore – “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me” (Feat. Meg Baird & Walt McClements)
It’s been a few years since Mary Lattimore’s last proper full-length, 2020’s Silver Ladders, though the harpist has kept busy since then. Today, she’s announcing a new album, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, named after a Croatian lodging renovated out of its old-world charm. It features contributions from the Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, and more. Lattimore had this to say about it:
When I think of these songs, I think about fading flowers in vases, melted candles, getting older, being on tour and having things change while you’re away, not realizing how ephemeral experiences are until they don’t happen anymore, fear for a planet we’re losing because of greed, an ode to art and music that’s really shaped your life that can transport you back in time, longing to maintain sensitivity and to not sink into hollow despondency.
The album’s lead single is the lovely “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me,” which features Meg Baird and Walt McClements. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me” (Feat. Meg Baird & Walt McClements)
02 “Arrivederci” (Feat. Lol Tolhurst)
03 “Blender In A Blender” (Feat. Roy Montgomery)
04 “Music For Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow”
05 “Horses, Glossy On The Hill”
06 “Yesterday’s Parties” (Feat. Rachel Goswell & Samara Lubelski)
TOUR DATES:
09/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time
10/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
10/13 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
10/14 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
10/16 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/17 Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door
10/19 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/21 Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge
10/23 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
10/24 Iowa City, IA @ The James Theatre
10/25 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
10/26 Milwaukee, WI @ Acme Records [physical tickets only]
10/27 Chicago, IL @ Constellation
10/28 Chicago, IL @ Constellation
10/29 Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn
10/31 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
11/02 Kingston, @ Tubby’s
11/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church – Sanctuary
11/08 Baltimore, MD @ Current Space
11/09 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/10 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
11/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/12 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
11/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/15 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
11/16 Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church
Goodbye, Hotel Arkada is out 10/6 via Ghostly International.