Surely, you didn’t think André 3000 was the only person releasing ultra-chill impressionistic instrumental music today. Harp virtuoso Mary Lattimore released her album Goodbye, Hotel Arkada last month, and now she’s come out with a cover of a track from the late Japanese ambient music pioneer Hiroshi Yoshimura.

Hiroshi Yoshimura, who was heavily influenced by Brian Eno, started making soft, free-floating ambient music in the ’70s. In 1982, he released Music For Nine Post Cards, an album that he recorded at home on a Fender Rhodes and a synthesizer. Yoshimura died in 2003, and his music was pretty obscure in America before a Light In The Attic reissue campaign.

Mary Lattimore’s version of the Music For Nine Post Cards track “Blink” is coming out on Light In The Attic & Friends, a forthcoming compilation where artists cover songs that were included on Light In The Attic reissues. We’ve already posted Ethan and Maya Hawke’s version of Willie Nelson’s “We Don’t Run” and the Vashti Bunyan/Devendra Banhart take on Madelynn Von Ritz aka Lynn Castle’s “How Could You Let Me Go.” In her reading of “Blink,” Lattimore recreates Hiroshi Yoshimura’s delicate keyboard melodies on her harp, and it sounds lovely. Listen to her cover and the Yoshimura original below.

The Light in the Attic & Friends compilation is out 11/24.