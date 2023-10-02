Father-daughter pair Ethan and Maya Hawke have shared a cover of Willie Nelson’s “We Don’t Run,” which will be included on a new compilation celebrating the archival label Light In The Attic.

Light in the Attic & Friends collects covers of songs from albums that they’ve re-released over the years; eleven of the covers are previously unreleased. “We believe that an essential component of archival work, aside from simply honoring the music, is to seek ways in which to bring fresh perspectives, context, and reverence to the original artists and their work,” LITA founder Matt Sullivan said in a statement.

The vinyl edition of the album will be released on Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 24. The digital edition will be released that same day.

To kick things off, LITA is sharing the Hawkes’ take on “We Don’t Run.” “This song is off Willie Nelson’s brilliant album Spirit, which has been a mainstay in our home since it was released in 1996,” Ethan Hawke added. “Everybody needs a good anthem song. This is one of the best.”

Check that out alongside the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST

01 Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band – “I’ll Slip Away” (Sixto Rodriguez Cover)

02 Sweet Tea – “After Laughter (Comes Tears)” (Wendy Rene Cover)

03 Vashti Bunyan & Devendra Banhart – “How Could You Let Me Go” (Madelynn Von Ritz aka Lynn Castle Cover)

04 Barbara Lynn – “We’ll Understand” (The Supreme Jubilees Cover)

05 BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Jonah Yano – “Key To Love Is Understanding” (The Majestics Cover)

06 Iggy Pop & Zig Zags – “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up” (Betty Davis Cover)

07 Mozart Estate – “Low Life” (Public Image Ltd. Cover)

08 Leslie Winer & Maxwell Sterling – “Once I Was” (Tim Buckley Cover)

09 Ethan & Maya Hawke – “We Don’t Run” (Willie Nelson Cover)

10 Gold Leaves – “Won’t You Tell Your Dreams” (Lee Hazlewood Cover)

11 Swamp Dogg, John C. Reilly, Jenny Lewis & Tim Heidecker – “The Kneeling Drunkard’s Plea” (The Carter Family via The Louvin Brothers Cover)

12 Silas Short – “You’ve Become A Habit” (Leo Nocentelli Cover)

13 Mac DeMarco – “Honey Moon” (Haruomi Hosono Cover)

14 Cameron Bethany – “Send It On” (D’Angelo Cover)

15 Roedelius – “Le Chant des Fauves” (Tinariwen Cover)

16 Mark Lanegan – “Same Old Man” (Karen Dalton Cover)

17 Angel Olsen – “Something On Your Mind” (Dino Valenti via Karen Dalton Cover)

18 Mary Lattimore – “Blink” (Hiroshi Yoshimura Cover)

19 Acetone – “Plain As Your Eyes Can See” (Jim Sullivan Cover)

20 Steve Gunn & Bridget St. John – “Rabbit Hills” (Michael Chapman Cover)

The Light in the Attic & Friends compilation is out 11/24.