Tacoma Band To Watch Enumclaw announced a new album and their signing to Run For Cover last month. Home In Another Life is out at the end of August, and they’ve shared the lead single “Change.” Today, Enumclaw have returned with an ass-kicking, Dinosaur Jr.-sounding second single and video “Not Just Yet.”

According to a press release, “Not Just Yet” was written for band members Aramis Johnson and Eli Edwards’ uncle Mike, who was recently diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers. Uncle Mike is “the man who taught [Aramis] everything.”

In addition to the track, Enumclaw have an accompanying video overseen by director John C. Peterson, who also worked on the video for “Change.”

TOUR DATES:

08/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern*

08/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

08/07 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl*

08/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

08/09 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger*

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

08/11 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel*

08/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club*

08/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

08/20 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic Venue*

08/21 – Baker City, OR @ Churchill School*

08/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern*

08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill*

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge*

08/29 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Vellum*

09/03 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge*

* w/Twen

Home In Another Life is out 8/30 via Run For Cover.