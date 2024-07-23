’90s alt-rockers Superdrag reunited in fall 2022 at Knoxville’s Second Bell festival, making it their first show in a dozen years. A year prior, the group said they were working on new music. That didn’t quite come to pass, but what started as a new Superdrag album (theoretically following 2015’s Industry Giants) ultimately became a new John Davis solo project. Titled JINX, it’ll be out in September.

Produced by Stewart Pack, JINX is engineered by Pack’s son, Henry, which is cool. Both are featured as drummers on the album, too. “Stewart Pack has been a hero of mine for about 30 years,” Davis says. “He was the guitarist and the singer in my favorite Knoxville band ever, Pegclimber.”

Davis adds about JINX: “I’ve been writing songs for a long time and my process has never really changed. I just try to open my heart up and whatever’s in there, that’s what you get.”

Today, Davis is sharing a lead single called “The Future.” Check that out below.

JINX is out 9/27 via Lost In Ohio Records.