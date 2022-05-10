Superdrag Announce First Show In 12 Years

Superdrag, the Knoxville alt-rock band best known for their ’90s MTV hit “Sucked Out,” have been an on-and-off proposition for many years. After breaking up in 2003, they got back together from 2007-2010 and released a fifth album along the way. There have been a number of other bands and solo projects along the way, including John Davis and Brandon Fisher’s Lees Of Memory. And then, last year, Superdrag reunited yet again to work on new music.

Now they’re taking the stage again, too, albeit not to play those new tunes they’ve been working on. The band announced their first show in a dozen years today, “playing an OG set from our first wave of material” at Knoxville’s Second Bell festival this fall. The fest, which Superdrag are co-headlining with Big Boi, is a benefit for the University of Tennessee’s college radio station WUTK. “We’re donating our performance fee to help raise a new tower with a lot more power!” Superdrag write. Presumably they’ll be playing the new songs at more shows down the road, but it’ll be nice for the longtime fans to enjoy a set of old favorites.

Thrilled to announce our 1st appearance since 2010 at @SecondBellFest w/ our original line-up, playing an OG set from our first wave of material supporting @WUTKTheRock 's 40 for 40 campaign. We're donating our performance fee to help raise a new tower with a lot more power! pic.twitter.com/AimT20F3jD — Superdrag (@superdrag_sound) May 9, 2022

By the way, in case you’re wondering “Didn’t Superdrag already play reunion shows recently?” that was Supergrass.