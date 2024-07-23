Earlier this month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced their new album Flight b741 and released the lead single “Le Risque.” Today, the psych-rock crew is back with “Hog Calling Contest” and a mini-doc about the making of the LP.

“While recording Flight b741, we occasionally had these ultra inspired tune-up/warm-up jams,” the band explained about “Hog Calling Contest.” “Of course, we were never actually recording during these moments though. Lost to time. Except one time; This time. We learnt to record these moments; ‘Daily Blues’ came together this way too. But ‘Hog Calling Contest’ retains a unique unhinged-ness that only comes when you’re fooling around with your mates and you don’t think you’re being recorded. Happy in mud!”

About the mini-doc, titled Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making Of…, director Guy Tyzack said:

We were tasked with capturing the band make an album from scratch in two weeks, they purposefully didn’t prepare much for the recordings so it was very difficult for me to plan what to film. I just knew they’d be in one room and three of them might drop out at any moment because they were expecting babies. The room looked brown and boring so I painted it like the sky to match the theme of the album in one 17hr stretch with three friends and a slab of mids.

Check out “Hog Calling Contest” and Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making Of… below.

Flight b741 is out 8/9 via the band’s own (p)doom records.