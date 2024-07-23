Gami Gang rise! A few months ago, Origami Angel released a new song called “Fruit Wine“; it turns out that’s from their next album, Feeling Not Found, announced today. The new singles, “Dirty Mirror Selfie” and “Where Blue Light Blooms,” are out now.

Feeling Not Found was recorded with Will Yip and follows their mixtape from last year titled The Brightest Days. The DC emo duo is as playful as ever on these new tunes, especially on the amazingly titled “Dirty Mirror Selfie,” a pop-punk banger with metallic riffs and a blistering breakdown. Watch the video for both tracks directed by Kay Dargen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lost Signal”

02 “Dirty Mirror Selfie”

03 “Where Blue Light Blooms”

04 “Viral”

05 “Underneath My Skin”

06 “Wretched Trajectory”

07 “AP Revisionist History”

08 “Living Proof”

09 “Fruit Wine”

10 “Sixth Cents (Get It?)”

11 “Secondgradefoofight”

12 “HM07 Waterfall”

13 “Higher Road”

14 “Feeling Not Found”

TOUR DATES:

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @- The Masquerade – Heaven

10/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham (Half House)

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

10/31 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

11/01 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/03 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage

11/05 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfields Roseville

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/19 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy at Mahalls

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

w/ Arm’s Length, Macseal, and Forests

Feeling Not Found is out 9/27 on Counter Intuitive.