Origami Angel – “Dirty Mirror Selfie” & “Where Blue Light Blooms”
Gami Gang rise! A few months ago, Origami Angel released a new song called “Fruit Wine“; it turns out that’s from their next album, Feeling Not Found, announced today. The new singles, “Dirty Mirror Selfie” and “Where Blue Light Blooms,” are out now.
Feeling Not Found was recorded with Will Yip and follows their mixtape from last year titled The Brightest Days. The DC emo duo is as playful as ever on these new tunes, especially on the amazingly titled “Dirty Mirror Selfie,” a pop-punk banger with metallic riffs and a blistering breakdown. Watch the video for both tracks directed by Kay Dargen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Lost Signal”
02 “Dirty Mirror Selfie”
03 “Where Blue Light Blooms”
04 “Viral”
05 “Underneath My Skin”
06 “Wretched Trajectory”
07 “AP Revisionist History”
08 “Living Proof”
09 “Fruit Wine”
10 “Sixth Cents (Get It?)”
11 “Secondgradefoofight”
12 “HM07 Waterfall”
13 “Higher Road”
14 “Feeling Not Found”
TOUR DATES:
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
10/25 – Atlanta, GA @- The Masquerade – Heaven
10/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham (Half House)
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
10/31 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
11/01 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
11/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
11/03 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage
11/05 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfields Roseville
11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/19 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy at Mahalls
11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
w/ Arm’s Length, Macseal, and Forests
Feeling Not Found is out 9/27 on Counter Intuitive.