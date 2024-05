Last year, the Washington DC duo Origami Angel released a mixtape called The Brightest Days, and the year before that they put out their sophomore album Gami Gang. Today, they’re back with a new single, “Fruit Wine,” which is teased in a press release as “a byte-sized sample of a monumental masterpiece still to come.” It was produced by Will Yip. Check it out below.

“Fruit Wine” is out now via Counter Intuitive Records.