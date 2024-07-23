Omar Apollo To Make Acting Debut In Luca Guadagnino’s Queer

A few months ago, we got the cinematic release of Challengers, the big mainstream breakout from Italian arthouse director Luca Guadagnino. It fucking rules. Challengers might be the best movie of the year thus far, and it almost inarguably has the best score; the Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross soundtrack slaps. Guadagnino has already directed his Challengers follow-up. It’s called Queer, and it’ll feature the first-ever acting performance from the Indiana-born singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

Thus far, not too much is known about Queer, which will have its premiere, in competition, at the Venice International Film Festival in September. The screenplay comes from Challengers writer Justin Kuritzkes, and it’s an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel. Daniel Craig plays a ’40s drug fugitive who goes to Mexico City and becomes fixated on a younger man, played by Outer Banks star Drew Starkey.

Omar Apollo, the queer son of Mexican parents, just released his sophomore album God Said No last month. He’s had a Grammy Best New Artist nomination and a bunch of TikTok hits, and he’s worked with people like the Neptunes, Joji, and Kali Uchis. On Instagram this morning, he confirmed reports that he’s part of the Queer cast.